DiNucci (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game versus Pittsburgh, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The rookie seventh-round pick received the start last week but wasn't even in the conversation to start again Week 9 with Andy Dalton (concussion) testing positive for COVID-19. DiNucci completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards with zero touchdowns and two interception. Garrett Gilbert will start at quarterback Sunday, while Cooper Rush was elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup.
