Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Headed for timeshare
Jarwin is expected to share snaps with Jason Witten and Dalton Schultz in 2019, Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The soon-to-be 37-year-old Witten is coming out of retirement after one year, but he's reportedly ticketed for about 25 snaps per game rather than his accustomed every-down role. The Cowboys didn't get much from their tight ends last season, with the exception of Jarwin's startling 7-119-3 receiving line in a meaningless Week 17 win over the Giants. He otherwise had just 20 catches for 188 scoreless yards in 15 regular-season games, and he failed to carry his Week 17 momentum into the playoffs (32 yards in two appearances). The committee approach this upcoming season will make it difficult for any of the tight ends to establish fantasy value unless injuries thin the ranks.
