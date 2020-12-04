Jarwin (knee) was spotted working out with a team trainer on a side field at Friday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to Gehlken, Jarwin's workout marked his first at the team facility since he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the Cowboys' Sept. 13 season opener versus the Rams. Jarwin's recovery from surgery has reportedly gone well thus far, and he's on track to be ready to go in full capacity for training camp in 2021, if not OTAs. After Jarwin went down with the injury, Dalton Schultz stepped in as Dallas' top tight, starting each of the past 10 games and churning out a 43-421-3 line.