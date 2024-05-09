Johnson is expected to sign a contract with the Cowboys on Thursday, Nick Harris of the team's official site reports.

Johnson is coming off the best season of his collegiate career at Northwestern in 2023, tallying a career-high 54 catches for 684 yards and six touchdowns across 13 appearances. The two-time transfer wideout spent the first four seasons of his career at Vanderbilt before heading to Arizona State for the 2022 campaign. Johnson doesn't boast much speed, but he'll have a chance to compete with fellow undrafted wideout Corey Crooms during Dallas' rookie minicamp this coming Friday and Saturday.