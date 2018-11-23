Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Catches one pass

Beasley caught one of two targets for five yards during Thursday's 31-23 win over the Redskins.

Coming off a solid showing against the Falcons, Beasley appeared to be an afterthought in the game plan. He tied the likes of Blake Jarwin and Noah Brown for targets in this one, finishing with his lowest yardage total since Week 3 of the 2017 season. Beasley has served a useful role for Dallas at times this season, but he also has a tendency to disappear from time to time, as this was his fourth time finishing with less than 20 receiving yards this season. He'll look to bounce back next Thursday against the Saints.