Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Catches three balls Sunday

Beasley caught three of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 27-3 preseason loss to the Cardinals.

Beasley's meager output was good enough to lead Dallas in first-half receiving yards, as the entire offense sputtered with quarterback Dak Prescott getting the night off. With few established receiving options around him, the veteran slot receiver is primed to earn a hefty share of targets in the regular season.

