Cowboys' Cole Beasley: No practice reps Wednesday

Beasley (ankle) was held out of practice Wednesday.

Beasley was seen limping around a good portion of this past Saturday's victory against the Seahawks, limiting him to a season-low 41 percent (31 of 75) of the Cowboys' offensive snaps. The culprit was revealed to be a high-ankle sprain, an injury that typically lingers for weeks and forces DNPs. While Beasley has yet to take the practice field this week, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that he's "positive" the wide receiver will suit up this Saturday versus the Rams. Assuming he does, Beasley will be hard-pressed to take on much more work than he did wild-card weekend, with an aggravation potentially pushing him to the bench for good. In the end, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott are the most-reliable receiving options in this offense at the moment.