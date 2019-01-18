Cowboys' Darius Jackson: Silent in playoff loss
Jackson did not play a single snap during Saturday's playoff loss to the Rams. He finished up the regular season with six carries for 16 yards across two games with the Cowboys.
Jackson failed to bring in his lone target during the 2018 season. He spent the first four weeks with the Packers, but did not log a single snap before being waived by the team. On Dec. 22 Jackson joined Dallas' active roster, and played a depth role during the team's final two games of the regular season. The 25-year-old, who was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, will likely need to impress on special teams this offseason in order to earn a depth role in 2019.
