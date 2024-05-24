Overshown (knee) is working with a rehab group off to the side during OTAs, Nick Harris of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Overshown sustained a ruptured ACL back in August and had to sit out his entire rookie season as a result. With Leighton Vander Esch now retired from football and Rashaan Evans now a free agent, Overshown should have a chance to earn a significant role at linebacker this season, provided he continues to recover at his current rate.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Recovery going well•
-
Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Officially lands on IR•
-
Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Out for season•
-
Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Carted to locker room Saturday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Flashing in camp•
-
Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Stays in Texas with Dallas•