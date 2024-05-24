Overshown (knee) is working with a rehab group off to the side during OTAs, Nick Harris of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Overshown sustained a ruptured ACL back in August and had to sit out his entire rookie season as a result. With Leighton Vander Esch now retired from football and Rashaan Evans now a free agent, Overshown should have a chance to earn a significant role at linebacker this season, provided he continues to recover at his current rate.