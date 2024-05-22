Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday that Overshown is ahead of schedule in his recovery from an ACL tear last August, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The 2023 third-round pick was slated to have a big role in the Cowboys' linebacker corps before tearing his ACL during Dallas' second preseason game. During Overshown's final season at Texas, he recorded 96 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks and an additional six tackles for loss, while also defending five passes. The Cowboys added veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks earlier in the offseason, but Overshown could still see loads of playing time once he returns to the field.