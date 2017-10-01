Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Racks up 98 yards
Bryant corralled five of 13 passes for 98 yards during Sunday's 35-30 loss to the Rams.
The rapport between Bryant and Dak Prescott has been less than ideal through four games. In three of those cases, the pair failed to hook up on better than 50 percent of the passes directed Bryant's way, resulting in a catch rate of just 40 percent (16 of 40) for the season. On a positive note, he averaged nearly 20 yards per reception Sunday on the back of a 36-yard grab and four more between 12 and 18 yards. In Week 5, Bryant will take on a Packers defense that has given up 14.2 YPC but just one touchdown to wide receivers in 2017.
