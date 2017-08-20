Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Shines early in preseason debut

Bryant caught both of his targets for 55 yards and a touchdown against the Colts in Saturday's preseason Week 2 win.

Bryant capped a 95-yard opening drive with a 32-yard touchdown grab after hauling in a 23-yard catch earlier. The biggest concern for Bryant is health, as the oft-injured wideout is a near lock to produce when he's on the field. He could prove especially valuable early in the season with the passing game likely to take on a larger load while star running back Ezekiel Elliott serves his six-game suspension.