Coach Jason Garrett doesn't believe that the leg injury Thomas suffered in Sunday's win over the Rams was a serious one, Damon R. Marx of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This is good news, especially with Dallas already thin at linebacker. Thomas seems likely to suit up for the pivotal Week 16 clash against the Eagles, though his practice participation in the lead-up to that game will be worth monitoring.

