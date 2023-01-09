Thomas recorded 14 tackles and recovered a fumble in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 62 tackles and a fumble recovery over 15 games played.

Thomas was seeing inconsistent snaps as a backup for most of the season, but after the Bears traded Roquan Smith and then Jack Sanborn suffered a season-ending injury, Thomas took on a starting role and averaged eight tackles down the stretch. Thomas, an eight-year veteran, will likely battle for a depth role as an unrestricted free agent.