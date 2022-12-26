Thomas registered seven tackles (six solo) in Saturday's 35-13 loss to the Bills.
Thomas has seen his workload increase as the season has gone on and after Jack Sanborn (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Thomas played all 58 of Chicago's defensive snaps in Week 16. Over the last two weeks, the linebacker has produced 13 tackles after he logged just 12 total stops over the previous nine games combined. Thomas will likely operate as the Bears' starting middle linebacker for the remainder of the season.