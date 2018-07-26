Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Lands on Non-Football Injury list
Frazier has been placed on the Non-Football Injury list and will undergo blood tests for a potential disorder that involves clotting, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The tests Frazier will undergo will help determine if the condition can be treated by medication. If there is clotting, it could potentially become a very serious issue for the safety. Look for more updates on his status to come once results are back.
More News
-
Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Undergoes minor knee surgery•
-
Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Active Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Returning to full strength•
-
Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Undergoes foot surgery•
-
Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Selected in sixth by Dallas•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Lynch
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Spotlight on Luck at start of camp
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the outlook for Andrew Luck this season in his comeback after missing...
-
Expert QB rankings debate
Amid Quarterback Week, we get our experts on the record as they defend their rankings. How...
-
QB spotlight: Buy Jimmy G hype?
Jimmy Garoppolo finished last season with five straight wins and four outings with over 290...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...