Frazier has been placed on the Non-Football Injury list and will undergo blood tests for a potential disorder that involves clotting, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The tests Frazier will undergo will help determine if the condition can be treated by medication. If there is clotting, it could potentially become a very serious issue for the safety. Look for more updates on his status to come once results are back.

