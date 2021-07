Canady is returning to the Cowboys after opting out of the 2020 season, David Helman of the team's official site reports.

Canady has yet to take the field in Dallas after signing with the team back in March 2020, as the cornerback chose to opt out of last season. A veteran originally drafted by the Ravens in 2016, Canady will now be competing for a roster spot in the Cowboy's secondary during their upcoming training camp.