Cowboys' Neville Gallimore: Heads to Dallas

The Cowboys selected Gallimore in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 82nd overall.

Gallimore is the second Oklahoma Sooner taken by the Cowboys in this draft, joining teammate CeeDee Lamb in Dallas. A defensive tackle, Gallimore has strong athleticism for his size at 301 pounds as he ran a 4.79 in the 40-yard dash. He's a fluid player who can get up the field in a hurry from the defensive interior. He'll have the added benefit from being under the tutelage of Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe.