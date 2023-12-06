Hendershot (ankle) rejoined the active roster Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Hendershot was designated to return from IR on Nov. 15, so his 21-day window to practice with the team was up. If he wasn't placed back on the 53-man roster Wednesday, he would have been forced back on injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season. However, the Indiana product has been logging full practices the last three weeks and should be good to go Sunday against the Eagles.