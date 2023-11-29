Hendershot (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Hendershot was designated to return from IR two weeks ago and has been practicing in full with the team ever since. However, the Indiana product has still not been moved to the 53-man roster and has a week until he needs to be, which will leave his status for Thursday's game against the Seahawks up in the air.
