Hendershot has been easing back into action following offseason ankle surgery, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Hendershot underwent ankle surgery following the close of the 2023 season and isn't yet back up to full speed. He's expected to fill a depth role at tight end for Dallas in the coming campaign.
