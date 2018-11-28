Smith ran for seven yards on two carries during Thursday's 31-23 win over Washington.

The trickle of production continues for Smith. The Ohio State product hasn't accumulated five touches in a game since Week 6 and has tallied double-digit yardage just once in that span. Lack of opportunities aside, Smith faces a tough draw Thursday. The Saints have been among the best in the league against the run, holding opponents to 3.6 yards per carry.