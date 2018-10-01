Cowboys' Rod Smith: Seven touches in Week 4 win
Smith carried the ball six times for 22 yards and caught his only target for no gain in Sunday's win over the Lions.
Ezekiel Elliott saw a heavy workload en route to a monster performance (240 yards from scrimmage), which per usual left minimal touches for his backup. Smith will once again have to make do with scraps when the Cowboys head to Houston in Week 5.
