Switzer (hamstring) is expected to miss next Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Switzer injured his hamstring during practice a couple of days ago. Although the injury is not considered serious, the Cowboys are going to play it safe with their fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft.

