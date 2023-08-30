The NFL handed Arnette a three-game suspension Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports

Arnette's suspension is presumably the result of a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, stemming from his indictment this past May for assault with a deadly weapon and other firearms-related charges. A 2020 first-round pick, Arnette appeared in 13 games for Las Vegas over two seasons before being released in November 2021. He's since had stints with the Dolphins and Chiefs but hasn't appeared in an NFL game since being cut loose by Las Vegas.