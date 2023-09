Arnette had his three-game suspension by the NFL on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Arnette opened the season unavailable for three games after violating the league's personal conduct policy, but he will now be able to return to action. The cornerback is a free agent and he last appeared in an NFL contest in 2021. That season he played in four games with the Raiders, recording four tackles and a pass deflection.