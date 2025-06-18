Arnette signed a one-year contract with Houston on Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Arnette has had a tumultuous NFL career since being selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2020 draft, with his last regular-season appearance having been back in 2021. He served a three-game suspension as a free agent in 2023. Most recently, Arnette played for the Houston Roughnecks in the last season of the UFL. In the wake of Ronald Darby's retirement, Arnette may be facing a real chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.