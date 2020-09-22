site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Daniel Helm: Heads to Tampa Bay
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 22, 2020

7:58 pm ET 1 min read
The Buccaneers signed
Helm to the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Buccaneers have three solid tight ends on the active roster -- Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. Helm will likely stay on the practice squad unless one of the aforementioned three get hurt.
