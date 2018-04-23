Daurice Fountain: Impressive at UNI pro day
Fountain posted a 42.5-inch vertical and 134-inch broad jump at the Northern Iowa pro day in late March.
One of the biggest snubs to not be invited to the NFL Combine, Fountain turned heads with his jaw-dropping pro day. In fact, Fountain would've ranked first among participating receivers at said combine in both the vertical and broad jump, while his unofficial 4.46-second 40-yard dash would've ranked 10th. This all comes after he won offensive MVP honors at the East-West Shrine Game in mid-January. However, despite how impressive he's been in the pre-draft process, Fountain is still a raw prospect who likely needs to refine his technique to succeed at the pro level. He currently projects to be taken late in Day 3, with the upside to vastly outperform that pedigree.
