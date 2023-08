The 49ers waived Newsome on Tuesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old was let go in order to make room for fellow WR Anthony Miller on the 90-man roster. A 2021 sixth-round pick by the Bears, Newsome hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since his rookie year when he caught two passes for 23 yards. He made one catch for nine yards across 21 preseason snaps this summer.