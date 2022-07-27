The 49ers released Ford (back) on Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Back in 2019, the Niners sent the Chiefs a second-round pick for Ford, who then signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract. He had 6.5 sacks in 11 games his first year with the Niners, but then just three sacks in seven games the past two years combined. Ford's struggles with health stretched into the offseason, keeping him off the field at OTAs and June minicamp. He's been bothered by his back since last fall, with 49ers GM John Lynch saying in March that he didn't have much hope for Ford to contribute in 2022. The 31-year-old pass rusher may be looking at another surgery if he wants to continue his playing career.