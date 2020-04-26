Play

Derrick Dillon: Joins Giants as UDFA

Dillon is expected to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Brooks Kubena of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Dillon didn't have much production at LSU with 634 receiving yards in 31 career games, but he apparently had a 4.28 40-yard dash at a local pro day in early April. He's likely a longshot to make New York's 53-man roster.

