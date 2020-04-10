Play

Derrick Dillon: Runs fast 40 at local pro day

Dillon reportedly ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at a local pro day earlier in the week, per Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The former LSU receiver turned in a blazing 40-time that could earn him some late-round attention. However, the time off of an unofficial stopwatch at a non-sanctioned pro day means that NFL teams will take the 4.28 with a major grain of salt. Dillon (5-11, 186) never had more than 307 yards or two touchdowns in any of his four seasons at LSU.

