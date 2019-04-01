The Browns are waiving Kindred, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

A 2016 fourth-round pick, Kindred had 144 tackles (105 solo) and two picks in 42 games (17 starts) for the Browns, struggling with coverage and missed tackles along the way. His experience on both defense and special teams could lead to a waiver claim, but it's unlikely that any team would view Kindred as a desirable starter. Meanwhile, the Browns reportedly have shown interest in free agents Eric Berry and Tre Boston as options for the starting job alongside Damarious Randall.

