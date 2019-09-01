The Browns signed Willies to their practice squad Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Willies failed to make the 53-man roster with the Browns during training camp, but was able to stay in a familiar place. Familiarity with the team and coaching staff could lead the Texas Tech product to a promotion should injuries or other circumstances arise.

