Derrick Willies: Added to Browns' practice squad
The Browns signed Willies to their practice squad Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Willies failed to make the 53-man roster with the Browns during training camp, but was able to stay in a familiar place. Familiarity with the team and coaching staff could lead the Texas Tech product to a promotion should injuries or other circumstances arise.
