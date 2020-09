Kizer was cut by Las Vegas on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction report.

Kizer earned a shot back with the Raiders on the practice squad after he was waived by the club in May. The 24-year-old hasn't played since 2018, when he was with the Packers when he completed 20 of 42 passes for 187 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Kizer has struggled to work himself back into the league, however, he'll be able to sign with any team to kick start his career back.