The Titans signed Kizer to the practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Kizer visited Chicago and Tennessee last week and ultimately chose the latter. The 2017 second-round pick last played in 2018 for the Packers, when he completed 20 of 42 passes for 187 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions over three games. With the playoffs in sight, Kizer is the Titans' No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside.