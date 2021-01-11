Kizer signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Kizer was cut from the Raiders' practice squad in September and eventually latched on with the Titans' practice roster in late November. The 25-year-old quarterback never was called up for any game action, and he hasn't played since logging three games with the Packers back in 2018. In those contests, Kizer completed 20 of 42 passes for 187 yards (4.5 YPA), no touchdowns and two interceptions. The 2017 second-round pick will battle to be Ryan Tannehill's backup next season.