Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Likely headed for IR
Coach Adam Gase said there is a high probability Wilson (hip/leg) will be placed on injured reserve, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Wilson is believed to have suffered an injury to the labrum of his hip during Sunday's 32-21 loss to Detroit. The Dolphins are bracing for news that it's a season-ending issue, but they haven't yet received confirmation. With Kenny Stills (groin) also out for Thursday's game in Houston, the team will need to turn back to DeVante Parker for a role in three-wide formations along with Danny Amendola (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant.
