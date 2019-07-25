Wilson (hip) will be limited to individual drills at the start of training camp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson avoided the PUP list and should work his way into team drills within the next few weeks. He's ticketed for a regular role in the slot, while Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker figure to take most of their snaps outside. Wilson is entering the second season of three-year, $24 million contract, after his first campaign in Miami was cut short by a small fracture and labrum tear in his hip.