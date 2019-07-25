Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Limited to individual work
Wilson (hip) will be limited to individual drills at the start of training camp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Wilson avoided the PUP list and should work his way into team drills within the next few weeks. He's ticketed for a regular role in the slot, while Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker figure to take most of their snaps outside. Wilson is entering the second season of three-year, $24 million contract, after his first campaign in Miami was cut short by a small fracture and labrum tear in his hip.
More News
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Avoids PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: May not be ready for camp•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Expects Week 1 return•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Still under wraps during minicamp•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Absent to start OTAs•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Still in rehab process•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Allison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...