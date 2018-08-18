Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Targeted seven times
Wilson caught five of seven targets for 39 yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Panthers.
With DeVante Parker (hand) and Kenny Stills (ankle) both unavailable, coach Adam Gase used Wilson, Jakeem Grant and Danny Amendola as the first-team wide receivers. Grant had the best night with four catches for 45 yards on five targets, while Amendola was surprisingly quiet with only two catches for 12 yards. Despite signing a three-year, $24 million contract in the offseason, Wilson may be limited to a part-time role as the No. 4 receiver if/when everyone is healthy. Of course, history suggests it will be tricky to keep Parker and Amendola healthy all year, and Wilson reportedly has been learning all three receiver spots in Gase's offense.
