Hurns caught one of two targets for a 13-yard gain during Sunday's 43-0 loss to New England.

It's been two catches in two games for the mid-summer pickup. Despite solid play in his previous stops, Hurns seems to have already slipped behind rookie undrafted free agent Preston Williams in the pecking order. Given the dearth of surrounding talent for the rebuilding Dolphins, it's hard to imagine Hurns stringing together even a solid outing or two despite the likelihood that Miami will often be behind and throwing. A return to Dallas awaits in Week 3.