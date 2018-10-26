Gore rushed 12 times for 53 yards and brought in one of two targets for five yards in the Dolphins' 42-23 loss to the Texans on Thursday.

Gore and Kenyan Drake split the rushing work evenly, although the latter outpaced the veteran by five yards and one touchdown. Gore has now logged double-digit carries in five straight, giving him a seemingly trustworthy workload for the moment. The 35-year-old will look to continue producing versus the Jets in Week 9.