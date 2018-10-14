Gore rushed 15 times for 101 yards and caught his lone target for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Bears.

Gore saw a near-even split with Kenyan Drake (78 scrimmage yards on 13 carries, four catches), though Drake fumbled on Chicago's one-yard line in overtime after Gore gained one yard from the two on the previous play. The 35-year-old running back's first 100-yard rushing game in a Dolphins uniform gives him some momentum ahead of a favorable Week 7 matchup with a Detroit defense that's been gashed on the ground.