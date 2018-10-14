Dolphins' Frank Gore: Tops 100 yards in Week 6
Gore rushed 15 times for 101 yards and caught his lone target for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Bears.
Gore saw a near-even split with Kenyan Drake (78 scrimmage yards on 13 carries, four catches), though Drake fumbled on Chicago's one-yard line in overtime after Gore gained one yard from the two on the previous play. The 35-year-old running back's first 100-yard rushing game in a Dolphins uniform gives him some momentum ahead of a favorable Week 7 matchup with a Detroit defense that's been gashed on the ground.
More News
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Expected to keep leading backfield in carries•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Featured on ground in loss•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Paces team in carries during loss•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Quiet in win•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Passes Curtis Martin on all-time rushing list•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Gains 61 yards in Dolphins debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...