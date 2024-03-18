Wynn (quadriceps) agreed to re-sign with the Dolphins via a one-year deal on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wynn inked with Miami as a free agent last offseason, and he won the team's starting left guard job before going down with a quad injury Week 7. With standout right guard Robert Hunt having inked a massive-deal with Carolina, re-signing Wynn, who is presumably now healthy, gives the Dolphins some consistency between oft-injured left tackle Terron Armstead and new center Aaron Brewer. Wynn struggled as a run blocker last season, but if he can improve in that respect and stay on the field, he could earn more than a prove-it deal for 2025.