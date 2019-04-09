Elliott signed a contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Elliott showcased himself well across eight games with the San Antonio Commanders in the now-defunct AAF, having led the league with 7.5 sacks. The 27-year-old was a part of the Packers' pass-rush rotation in 2015 and 2016, recording four sacks among 43 tackles in 25 games. Since he was traded to Dallas in September 2017, though, he's appeared in just one NFL contest.

