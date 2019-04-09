Dolphins' Jayrone Elliott: Getting chance in Miami
Elliott signed a contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Elliott showcased himself well across eight games with the San Antonio Commanders in the now-defunct AAF, having led the league with 7.5 sacks. The 27-year-old was a part of the Packers' pass-rush rotation in 2015 and 2016, recording four sacks among 43 tackles in 25 games. Since he was traded to Dallas in September 2017, though, he's appeared in just one NFL contest.
More News
-
Jayrone Elliott: Cut by Saints•
-
Saints' Jayrone Elliott: Officially signs with Saints•
-
Jayrone Elliott: Contract with New Orleans disapproved by NFL•
-
Saints' Jayrone Elliott: Signs reserve/future contract•
-
Jayrone Elliott: Waived by Cowboys•
-
Cowboys' Jayrone Elliott: Not on first injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...