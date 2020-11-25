site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Jayrone Elliott: Practicing Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Elliott (illness) returned to practice Tuesday.
Elliott returned to the field after missing Sunday's win due to an illness. The veteran linebacker has only played on special teams in three contests so far this season for the Steelers.
