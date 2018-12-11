Ballage did not play a single offensive snap during Sunday's 34-33 win over the Patriots.

Ballage's only contributions during the Week 14 victory came in the form of his 19 special-teams snaps. The rookie fourth-round pick appeared to have been carving out a niche role in Miami's rushing attack prior to Sunday's silent showing, but his volume for the rest of the season is now murky at best. It seems increasingly likely that Ballage won't get much of an opportunity for touches in 2018.

