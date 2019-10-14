Ballage ran for seven yards and one touchdown on three carries during Sunday's 17-16 loss to Washington.

Ballage was inefficient as usual on the ground, averaging only 1.6 yards per carry through five contests. His 6-foot-2, 231-pound frame did come in useful in the red zone, allowing Ballage to salvage his day for fantasy purposes. The second-year pro now appears to be operating behind both Kenyan Drake and Mark Walton, making him a risky start in most fantasy formats despite upside around the goal line.