Webster (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Jets, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Webster kicked off the week with two straight limited practices, but he upgraded to full participation in Friday's session. The Mississippi product stands to serve as one of Miami's top rotational cornerbacks Week 14.

